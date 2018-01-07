Hamilton Tiger-Cats offer Johnny Manziel a contract

Getty Images

The CFL recently announced that the league is “prepared to approve” a contract between Manziel and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who hold negotiating rights to Manziel in the Canadian league.

That left only the little detail of Manziel and the team agreeing on a contract. The Tiger-Cats announced on Sunday that the ball is now rolling on that front.

“As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights. That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment.”

Hamilton’s coach June Jones said last year that he thinks Manziel could be the best player in CFL history. We should know soon if that will be put to the test.