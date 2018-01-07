Jaguars defense leads way to 10-3 win over Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
Getty Images

It won’t go down in the record books as one of the finest offensive performances the football world has ever seen, but the Jaguars won’t be complaining about the result of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Jaguars defense gave up one field goal all afternoon and the offense was able to put together one touchdown drive in the third quarter, which was enough to give Jacksonville a 10-3 win in their first playoff game since 2007. The game ended when Jalen Ramsey intercepted Nathan Peterman with 26 seconds left to play in the game. Peterman was in because Tyrod Taylor had to leave after his head slammed into the ground when he was wrestled down by defensive end Dante Fowler.

Jacksonville will be in Pittsburgh in the divisional round next weekend and will be hoping for a repeat of their regular season meeting with the Steelers as they won 30-9 behind five interceptions of Ben Roethlisberger.

Given their offensive output on Sunday, they may need that kind of performance to keep their season going. Blake Bortles went 12-of-23 for 87 yards to become the fifth quarterback since the merger to start and finish a playoff win while throwing for under 100 yards. It’s not a new experience for the Bills, whose last playoff appearance ended with Steve McNair throwing for 76 yards in the 22-16 loss to the Titans best known for the Music City Miracle.

Bortles was effective running the ball, however. He ended the game with 88 rushing yards to join Michael Vick, Bob Griese, Tom Matte and Otto Graham as quarterbacks who ran for more yards than they picked up through the air while winning a postseason game.

The Bills never took the ball away, although there were a couple of near misses on Bortles passes, and their offense wasn’t measurably better. They wound up with 263 yards and Sean McDermott will be second-guessed for not running the ball after a Jaguars penalty set the Bills up with four downs from the 1-yard-line in the second quarter because LeSean McCoy, gimpy ankle and all, was the best thing the Buffalo offense had on Sunday.

Taylor, who may have been playing his final game for Buffalo, was intercepted once and averaged fewer yards per attempt than Bortles. That inability to pick up chunks of yards and the Jaguars defense made it almost impossible to envision a Bills comeback after the Jaguars got the ball into the end zone.

The Steelers should provide more of a challenge for the defense, although the story of the Jaguars season has been that the unit can deliver exactly what’s needed to overcome any offensive ineptitude.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Jaguars defense leads way to 10-3 win over Bills

  1. Well done Jacksonville.

    I do think that last “interception” hit the ground and was moving; so that was a bad call – but no excuses. I don’t think the Bills were gonna win it at that point anyways…

    Y’all won that fair and square. Congrats!

  3. So long to the most undeserving and useless playoff team since the 7-9 STL Rams. The Buffalo Bills at no point in your rambling, incoherent game were you even close to anything that could be considered a Professional Football Team. Everyone in this country is now dumber for having to watch you play on National TV. I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul. See you in the Playoffs in 2040.

  6. The Bills and their fan boys reached their ultimate goal of making the playoffs this century.

    Buffalo, where the bar is so low, it’s lying on the ground.

    Just lose baby.

    Hats off to Doug Marone for getting out of Buffalo, pocketing $4 million and making the Jags a good team.

  8. Playoff football and we have to watch Bortles and Taylor. In the AFC does anyone really want to see anything other than Pittsburgh at New England?

  9. Jax might not be the worst team ever to win a playoff game, but Blake Bortles is definitely the worst QB. What an awful game between 2 awful teams.

  16. Wow, Buffalo waited 17 years for that performance? I hope it’s another 17 years until they’re back again.

  18. Bills get in the playoff by default and it showed… Jags HAVE TO beat the Steelers next week and prove last time was not a fluke if they want people to believe they even have any chance at the title!

  19. What an ugly game. Bortles is not this team’s future if he can’t be trusted to throw. It’s going to be up to the Steelers to stop the Pats from the Super Bowl since we know the Pats will steamroll the Titans

  21. If the Jags are counting on Big Ben throwing 5 INTs again so they can win they should rethink that. I doubt that will happen. More than likely it will be Bortles time to lose the game.. He hasn’t played well in about a month.

  22. This was a Playoff Game? I wouldn’t have watched it on any given Sunday during the regular season. Other than NE & Pittsburgh, the AFC is about a weak a conference as I’ve seen in decades.

  23. How in the world does Riveron rule that Ramsey INT
    a catch, but overturns the Jesse James TD ?

    How does the Reg miss a guy diving into Taylor’s
    Legs from behind?

    I’d be pretty upset if I was a Bills fan.

  24. First two days off “playoff” football has been ugly as sin. My God I hope the NFL is better next year. We’re going to be doomed to another Pats super bowl

  28. I was rooting for you, Bills fans. At least you made it to the dance this year. As long as you’re going forward and not backwards, you’re doing pretty good.

  32. Not sure how you can gauge any defense against that wholly inept Bills offense. Not a shred of creativity, Taylor couldn’t throw an accurate pass to save his soul and penalties when a play or two were made. Horrible, horrible football.

  37. Buffalo scored 3 points and yet somehow covered the spread in a playoff game. That’s how much both of these teams suck.

  38. Haven’t watched a lot of Jax this yr. JR amsay and MJack are unbelievable. Bills are making progress. Get a QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!