Jaguars get second chance to win twice in Pittsburgh

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
A decade after the Jaguars became the first team (other than the Steelers) to win twice in Pittsburgh in the same season, the Jaguars will get a chance to do it again.

By beating the Bills on Sunday, Jacksonville returns to the site of a Week Five win over the Steelers. The 30-9 score suggests it was an easy win; it wasn’t. Quarterback Blake Bortles had 95 yards passing and only 17 offensive points. Seven came on an icing-on-the-cake 90-yard touchdown run from rookie Leonard Fournette with less than two minutes to play.

But the defense was dominant, picking off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times, returning two for touchdowns.

This time around, the Jaguars won’t be sneaking through a window and catching the Steelers unaware. Pittsburgh will know it’s coming, and they’ll want to prove that October 8 was a fluke.

And it will be useful for the Steelers to be thinking about getting a measure of vengeance against Jacksonville, given the temptation to peek ahead to a Patriots rematch that may never happen.

7 responses to “Jaguars get second chance to win twice in Pittsburgh

  1. The 4 AFC teams playing this weekend were bad to worse. I don’t want to hear anything about an easy path to the Super Bowl for one of the top 2 seeds…

    Suck less and provide more competition. This is freaking embarrassing how bad these teams are.

    In the QB world of the AFC it’s Brady, a gap to Ben at #2 and then a cliff to the next 4 shmucks.

  3. You may not want to hear it but the path in the AFC is terrible. And the Patriots have it the easiest. Not only did they have to play in the AFC East, which all but guarantees a top seed, but they now draw the Titans? Titans shouldn’t even be here.

    And as for “my numbers have dropped off for five straight weeks” Brady I don’t know how much of a drop off there is between TEAMS. And teams win games. And I will still take any NFC team against the AFC this year. And my favorite team is in the AFC.

    Overall I think what I am seeing in the playoff round is a whole bunch of crap. These are terrible games.

