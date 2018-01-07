Jaguars get second chance to win twice in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

A decade after the Jaguars became the first team (other than the Steelers) to win twice in Pittsburgh in the same season, the Jaguars will get a chance to do it again.

By beating the Bills on Sunday, Jacksonville returns to the site of a Week Five win over the Steelers. The 30-9 score suggests it was an easy win; it wasn’t. Quarterback Blake Bortles had 95 yards passing and only 17 offensive points. Seven came on an icing-on-the-cake 90-yard touchdown run from rookie Leonard Fournette with less than two minutes to play.

But the defense was dominant, picking off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times, returning two for touchdowns.

This time around, the Jaguars won’t be sneaking through a window and catching the Steelers unaware. Pittsburgh will know it’s coming, and they’ll want to prove that October 8 was a fluke.

And it will be useful for the Steelers to be thinking about getting a measure of vengeance against Jacksonville, given the temptation to peek ahead to a Patriots rematch that may never happen.