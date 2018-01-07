Jaguars grab lead, Bills lose Micah Hyde

Getty Images

The Jaguars offense picked up 84 yards during the first half of the game, but they found more success on a scoring drive in the third quarter.

Blake Bortles hit tight end Ben Koyack with a one-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cap an 86-yard drive and give the Jaguars the first touchdown of the game. The 10-3 lead also represents the first time they’ve been in front all day.

Leonard Fournette ran for 33 yards and had a 12-yard catch on the way to the end zone and Blake Bortles continued to make plays as a runner by picking up 19 more yards on the ground.

It looks like the Bills defense will have to hold the fort without one of its top players for the rest of the afternoon. Safety Micah Hyde went for a concussion evaluation in the blue tent on the sideline at the end of the first Jaguars possession of the half, returned to the game and then left for the locker room during Jacksonville’s scoring drive.

CBS cameras showed him squirting water toward the stands on his way off the field, but the Bills will have to come up with a better answer offensively if they are going to avoid a loss on Sunday.