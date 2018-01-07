LeSean McCoy expected to give it a go on Sunday

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy hurt his ankle helping the Bills get to the playoffs for the first time since 1999 and the injury made it uncertain that he’d be able to help them try for their first postseason win since the 1995 season.

McCoy missed two days of practice, but was able to get in a limited session on Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. PFT has learned, via a league source, that McCoy is expected to be in the lineup and “give it a go” against the Jaguars.

Given the nature of McCoy’s injury and his workload during the week, giving it a go could result in McCoy finding that his ankle isn’t well enough for him to go the whole way for the Bills. If that’s the case, Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy will likely be asked to take on bigger roles as the afternoon unfolds.

We’ll get official word on McCoy’s status for the game when inactives are released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.