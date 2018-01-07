LeSean McCoy, Marqise Lee active for Wild Card round

Getty Images

The expectation on Sunday morning was that LeSean McCoy would be active for the Bills against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and that was confirmed with the release of the inactive lists 90 minutes before kickoff in Jacksonville.

McCoy is in the lineup, but there’s some question about whether his injured ankle will hold up the entire way in the first Bills playoff game in nearly two decades. Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is also active despite an ankle injury that kept him out of the last two regular season games.

Running back T.J. Yeldon was the only other Jaguar on Friday’s injury report and was listed as questionable due to an illness. Yeldon is inactive along with wide receiver Montay Crockett, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, cornerback Jalen Myrick, offensive lineman Chris Reed, offensive lineman William Poehls and offensive lineman Josh Walker.

The Bills had four other players listed as questionable on Friday and all but linebacker Matt Milano will play. Cornerback Shareece Wright was ruled out due to a concussion and tackle Conor McDermott, guard John Miller, tight end Khari Lee, wide receiver Brandon Reilly and wide receiver Malachi Dupre are also inactive.