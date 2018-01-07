McCarthy, Rodgers get their wish: Russ Ball won’t be G.M. in G.B.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t want Russ Ball to be the team’s next G.M. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also reportedly wasn’t a fan of the franchise’s V.P. of football administration getting the ultimate in-house promotion.

They win.

With Brian Gutekunst securing the job, only five days after it officially was open, Ball’s candidacy has collapsed. Many believed he was the frontrunner for the job, based in part on a close relationship with CEO Mark Murphy.

The prospect of losing Gutekunst to the Texans apparently provided the nudge to hire him. Some had suggested that, if Ball had gotten the G.M. gig, Gutekunst would have received a title like “executive V.P. of player personnel.”

Gutekunst has been with the Packers nearly 20 years, joining the franchise in late 1998. He became the director of college scouting in 2012, and the director of player personnel in 2016.

It’s unclear what the development means for Ball or Eliot Wolf, the director of football operations and, technically, a superior to Gutekunst. Before today.

Chances are that someone (perhaps Bob McGinn) will have a detailed story regarding things done behind the scenes to help Gutekunst get the job, and things that will happen behind the scenes now that the Packers have a new football boss.

  7. It’s nice to see the Packers lose there dominance in the North. Was bound to happen, ready for Matt Pratricia to make the Lions the new leaders of the North after another nice Bob Quinn offseason.

  9. I’ll try again. Not only did McCarthy and Rodgers win, so did common sense. One DC choice away from a very interesting off-season and a ton of expectation for next year.

  11. great. now mccarthy will stay for sure. what a waste. You could have hired a decent GM AND convinced MCcarthy to quit.

    Lions will always be the Lions.

  17. Ball is terrific at negotiating contracts, but it was hard to imagine him in charge of drafts, trades, and FA signings. I thought they might try to get Schneider away from Seattle with a draft pick or two since they’ll be loaded in April, but this was probably a better way to go.
    McGinn, who was sure it would be Ball, will give us the inside low-down I’m sure – not.

  18. What do you get when you replace the roof (GM) and the windows (DC) in the nicest house in the neighborhood?

    The nicest house in the neighborhood.

  19. Well, shucks. Let’s hand Green Bay the Lombardi Trophy now. They’re now obviously well on the way back to league dominance. We may as well fold our tents and embrace soccer.

  21. Great hire by the Pack! A completely healed Rodgers and a revamped defense put Green Bay right back in the mix for the 2018 season

  23. This tells me that the external search was nothing more than a charade. Murphy was looking to maintain the status quo the entire time.

    I understand why the pack faithful are putting on a brave face about this. But if an organization is really serious about finding the best possible person for the GM role, they don’t perform a barely half-hearted external search before deciding on a candidate that’s already on the payroll. You wait until the playoffs are over, you interview multiple candidates and may the best man win.

    And to defend the packers by stating that Gutekunst was so overwhelmingly the “right guy” as to excuse them from undertaking a proper search is nothing more than spurious logic. If they already had the right guy on the roster, he would have replaced TT years ago.

    The next few years will be the most crucial years for the packers organization in the modern era. Rodgers has limited time before age catches up with him, and the franchise must make significant strides forward to avoid wasting his career. To anyone not blinded by team affiliation, it’s apparent that the packers’ first step was a misstep.

  24. And according to McGinn, Ball was a lock to be GM. It was a lot like his final years at Milw Journal-Sentinel, Touts he’s got the scoop and was wrong quite a bit.
    Happy with Gutekunst. Ball not having a scouting bkgd was a mark against him,IMO.

  25. When Aaron Rodgers got injured it exposed the fact that whoever’s been working in the Packers’ personnel department hasn’t been doing a very good job. I wonder if Gutekunst was able to convince somebody that he’s been lobbying against the rest of the pack while they’ve put together this mediocre roster. All these guys should pay Rodgers half their salary.

  26. There was nowhere to go but up. Removing Thompson and Capers finally had to be done. Now at least there is a chance they might make something out of the final years of Aaron’s career, assuming that he even stays beyond next year.

  27. It seems obvious… they did what Rodgers wanted. Without him they’re a 4 win team. They haven’t learned…
    This was a good opportunity to start fresh and build a solid franchise. Instead they stick with a one player dependant system. This will set them back 5 years. Sure, they might win 9 or 10 games next season only to lose in the wild card playoff. No chance to win the division.

