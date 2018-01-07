Missed field goal for Panthers, Saints make them pay

Getty Images

This can’t possibly turn into a Jaguars-Bills game. Can it?

The Panthers appeared set to take an early lead, but kicker Graham Gano missed a 25-yard field goal, to keep the game scoreless near the end of the first quarter.

It ruined an impressive drive for the Panthers, as they took their time with 15 plays to get to the Saints 7-yard line, using a mix of run and pass that included plenty of quarterback Cam Newton (who already has four rush attempts). But a dropped pass in the end zone by Kaelin Clay forced them to try the kick.

The good news for the Panthers is their defense has done a job so far.

The Saints were forced into three-and-outs on their first two possessions, as the defenses set the tone early.

But Ted Ginn just responded with an 80-yard touchdown grab, giving the Saints a 7-0 lead.