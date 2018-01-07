Mularkey: DeMarco Murray will be “day-to-day” this week

Getty Images

As the Titans prepare to try to topple the Patriots in their own building, Tennessee’s top running back has a chance to play, according to the team’s head coach.

Mike Mularkey told reporters on Sunday that DeMarco Murray will be “day-to-day” as the Titans prepare to face New England on Saturday.

Murray suffered a Grade Three MCL tear two weeks ago. It usually takes six weeks for an injury of that nature to heal.

Of course, that didn’t stop multiple reporters from eating the trash in advance of Week 17, when they reported both that Murray had what essentially is a complete tear of the ligament and that he would try to play in the win-and-in game against Jacksonville.

Murray, obviously, hasn’t played in the regular-season finale or the postseason opener. It will still be a stretch for Murray to play against the Patriots.

The Titans have nevertheless won a pair of elimination games without Murray. But they could definitely use him if they hope to tiptoe into the dragon’s lair and plunge a sword into the its heart.