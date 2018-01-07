Ngakoue accuses Incognito of racial slurs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2018, 11:40 PM EST
Controversial Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who was suspended by the league four years ago due to the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal, once again finds himself the target of allegations by another NFL player.

Via TheBigLead.com, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has accused Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

“Great win to day!” Ngakoue said on Twitter. “And [Incognito], you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league.”

Ngakoue doesn’t specify the terms allegedly used by Incognito, and Incognito has not yet responded via Twitter. Since the Jaguars’ season will continue this week, Ngakoue surely will be asked about the situation by reporters.

A league investigation conducted in connection with the Martin situation in Miami concluded in 2014 that Incognito and other Dolphins directed “racial slurs and other racially derogatory language” at a Japanese-born assistant trainer.

Given Incognito’s history, the NFL undoubtedly will gather more information about the things Incognito allegedly said.

  2. Richie’s behavior dating back to high school is certainly consistent with this. His roid rage ifused outbursts dating back to his high school days are well documented. We obviously remember him admitting to calling Jonathon Martin the N word several times. His father is one of the leaders of a Glendale, Az Alt-Right Nationalist group. His fathers social media account was full of questionable comments, pictures and anti-Semitic banter. I mean, honestly, are we really surprised?

