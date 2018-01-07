Ngakoue accuses Incognito of racial slurs

Getty Images

Controversial Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who was suspended by the league four years ago due to the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal, once again finds himself the target of allegations by another NFL player.

Via TheBigLead.com, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has accused Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

“Great win to day!” Ngakoue said on Twitter. “And [Incognito], you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league.”

Ngakoue doesn’t specify the terms allegedly used by Incognito, and Incognito has not yet responded via Twitter. Since the Jaguars’ season will continue this week, Ngakoue surely will be asked about the situation by reporters.

A league investigation conducted in connection with the Martin situation in Miami concluded in 2014 that Incognito and other Dolphins directed “racial slurs and other racially derogatory language” at a Japanese-born assistant trainer.

Given Incognito’s history, the NFL undoubtedly will gather more information about the things Incognito allegedly said.