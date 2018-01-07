O.J. Simpson hangs out with Bills fans, in LeSean McCoy jersey

Twitter.com

Well, no mafia can be complete without someone who . . . I can’t.

Bills Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who has been out of sight since exiting prison in early October, has been photographed hanging out with Bills fans on Sunday. Though it initially was assumed that Simpson was in Jacksonville for the playoff game, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports that Simpson is with Bills fans in Las Vegas.

Simpson is wearing not his own No. 32; he’s wearing a LeSean McCoy jersey.

It’s unknown whether this marks the beginning of a new public phase of Simpson’s post-prison existence. He has barely been seen since being released from custody in Nevada on parole.