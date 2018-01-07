Panthers actually find end zone, trail 24-19

Getty Images

The Panthers did this new thing, where instead of stopping short of the goal line and sending the small kicking man out, they actually crossed it.

Cam Newton just hit tight end Greg Olsen for an honest-to-God touchdown, and the Panthers have cut the Saints lead to 24-19 with 12:47 left in the wild card game.

After settling for field goals the rest of the day (on four of their first six possessions), it was a startling score. Mostly because the Saints didn’t properly account for Olsen, who is the one dependable downfield target the Panthers have.

The Panthers defense has also tightened in the second half, giving them a chance to come back and potentially take the lead.