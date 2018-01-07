Panthers claim Cam Newton was poked in the eye

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took a hit to the head with less than 10 minutes to play in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. While walking to the sideline, he stopped and went to a knee. After spending some time on the field, Newton went to the sideline.

He missed one play (a third-down that was unsuccessful and led to a punt) before returning on the next drive.

So what happened? He received a concussion evaluation in the medical tent, but he was quickly cleared to return.

“We are in contact now with the Panthers’ medical staff and we will not comment further until those conversations are completed,” the NFL said in a statement issued on Sunday night.

The Panthers offered an alternative explanation to the possibility that Newton suffered a concussion.

“He actually got poked in the eye,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game. “They took him in there as a precautionary [measure] just to make sure, but when he was sitting on the ground, they were trying to wipe whatever when he got popped. So that’s what that was.”

If that’s what it was, then there was no need for a concussion evaluation in the medical tent. And if there was need for a concussion evaluation at all, the fact that Newton ended up on the ground means — based on a changes to the protocol announced late last month by the NFL and the NFL Players Association — that he should have been taken to the locker room for an evaluation.

The new procedures, according to the joint statement, “[r]equire a locker room concussion evaluation for all players demonstrating gross or sustained vertical instability (e.g., stumbling or falling to the ground when trying to stand).” The language has no exception for eye pokes or other head injuries that aren’t brain injuries.

For the play resulting in the injury, the broadcast footage shows Newton spin away from one Saints player. Before Newton can straighten himself out, Newton takes a chest to the helmet. He then lays on the his left side with his right arm in a fixed position, motionless for a second or two. As teammates help him up, Newton squints with his left eye, then with his right.

Next comes Newton’s inability to walk off the field. He takes a knee, and then he takes a seat. After removing his helmet, he blinks his eyes but he never rubs them or otherwise behaves the way most would when actually poked in the eye. Instead, he sits there, periodically blinking either eye, with no clear sign of trauma to either of them. (Minutes later, he’s seen holding a towel over his right eye.)

And, yes, it’s hard to understand how he was poked in the eye at all, given that he wears a plastic eye shield inside his face mask.

Based on the things that happened in the immediate aftermath of the hit, and in light of the recent changes to the policy, Newton’s behavior was enough to compel a locker-room concussion evaluation — especially if the league’s routinely-stated concerns for player safety causes the league to resolve any doubt in favor of ensuring that the player is fit to continue.

But here’s the problem the NFL faces in playoff games that have progressed to crunch time. By being excessively (and appropriately) concerned about key players who possibly suffered head injuries in those moments, there’s a chance that a key player will be kept from playing for 10 or 15 minutes of real time while he undergoes a locker-room evaluation, only to eventually be cleared.

Without Newton, the Packers wouldn’t have cut the New Orleans lead from 31-19 to 31-26. Without Newton, the Panthers wouldn’t have had a chance to drive the field and win the game in the final minute. And if Newton eventually had emerged from the locker room without a concussion, someone would have argued that an overly cautious doctor or trainer or whoever directly affected the outcome of a playoff game.

That’s why, no matter what the league does to create the impression for parents, pundits, and politicians that the game is safe, key players in key moments will be more likely to be allowed to assume the full range of risks that comes from playing football — including but not limited to the risk of suffering a concussion, and then suffering another only minutes later.

45 responses to “Panthers claim Cam Newton was poked in the eye

  3. I think the NFL did a good job with Newton. All is good. No concussion. No need to make a big deal out of nothing. The better team won. Cam might some day try to become a QB instead of RB. The QB position is one that is played above the shoulders, not below the knees.

  4. Isn’t violating the concussion protocol the same measly $100,000 fine that Seattle was happy to cough up earlier in the year when Russell Wilson was sent to the sideline?

  8. The game ended the right way. But still, couldn’t he have take like two more steps to clear that double vision problem?

  9. Guy got a cleat to the visor. As shown and mentioned during the game. Who mentioned anything about a concussion? Guy was lucid and able on the field. This article…???

  10. Saints fan here, Cam drives us all crazy but that’s because he’s a tough son of a gun. If he had any weapons at all today might have been different. As it turns out, Gano’s missed 25-yard field goal at the beginning of the game made a world of difference at the end of the game.

  11. Typical of the Saints. How much was the coach paying the players this game? Wasn’t aware that Gregg Williams was able to call mid game.

  charliecharger says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    The QB position is one that is played above the shoulders, not below the knees.
    ——-
    If that’s true why do 90% of NFL QB’s stink?

  13. From a non-medical standpoint it was smart to FAKE the eye injury including putting ice on the eye for the cameras. It should be obvious to any educated individual that Newton was concussed, protocol was ignored, and that Carolina was prepared to accept the inevitable fine just to get him back into the game and give them the chance to win that they miraculously ended up with.

    Team going to get sold now, so what is a fine going to mean? No one will be held accountable for this.

  16. “Without Newton, the Packers wouldn’t have cut the New Orleans lead from 31-19 to 31-26. ”

    Your inner Green Bay is showing

    Lolz

  17. The plastic shield could have come into contact with Newton’s eye during the ‘chest to the helmet’ hit.

  18. “Without Newton, the Packers wouldn’t have cut the New Orleans lead from 31-19 to 31-26.”
    ———————–

    First, Packers didn’t play. Second, the pass was straightforward that even Derek Anderson would’ve completed. Nice try though.

  20. “Without Newton, the Packers wouldn’t have cut the New Orleans lead from 31-19 to 31-26. ”

    Can’t get the Cheeseheads off your mind huh??

  21. Sunglasses at post-game press conference:
    Post-Concussion Syndrome Light Sensitivity. One of the most common symptoms of concussion and post-concussion syndrome is photophobia, or painful light sensitivity. … Some common symptoms of TBI and concussion light sensitivity include: Eyestrain

  22. This is beyond idiotic trying to create controversy. You can see the Carolina sideline telling Newton to go down on purpose on the field to get the injury timeout. Otherwise they would need to waste one and get the backup Anderson in. At no point was he stumbling around like a concussed player.

  26. I hate Cam as much as the next guy, but I thought it was pretty obvious he was poked in the eye. Especially on the replays they showed, seems like his facemask/shield got pushed up there. I don’t even know why I come to this site anymore, the authors make up so much crap just to push agenda’s, it’s ridiculous.

  30. Being poked in the eye doesn’t cause a person to stumble and fall. Incredibly weak cover Panthers. He was obviously concussed. This is why I laugh when players complain about the NFL not caring about their safety. The players only care when it advances their purposes. Just like the teams.

  31. He did show signs of being poked in the eye with the tear running from his right eye. Rewatch when he is sitting on the ground, they even talked about the visor hitting him in the eye during the game.

  josh1973sun says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm
    Being poked in the eye doesn’t cause a person to stumble and fall. Incredibly weak cover Panthers. He was obviously concussed. This is why I laugh when players complain about the NFL not caring about their safety. The players only care when it advances their purposes. Just like the teams.

    4 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    pretty sure you don’t get pulled in a playoff game for being poked in the eye nor do you go through concussion protocol

    the fact is, he went into the tent for a reason

    carolina cheated and lied

    will article 46 and the integrity police come forward?

  35. He may of been poked in the eye but he was out when he was on the ground. He was froze up about 2 seconds.

    Then he goes down before he got to the sidelines. Thought the NFL said they had people in the booth or on the sidelines to monitor this ?

  36. Newt probably goes through that routine of alternately blinking his eyes, looking dazed, not being able to decide if he wants to stand, sit, or kneel when he eats his breakfast cereal in the morning. Or watches someone walk their dog past his front window.

  37. If you think Cam Newton was the problem tonight, you probably just need to stop watching football all together. Like seriously, because your overwhelming bias is showing.

  39. I agree with charliecharger, and wonder why this took 1000 words or more. There was some questionable officiating (surprise) but nothing cost the Panthers the game. I am surprised they were in the game with the way they played.

  43. Newton’s helmet has a face shield, no way another players fingers go up inside the face shield thru the face cage AND a face shield. i call BS.

  45. “He actually got poked in the eye,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game. “They took him in there as a precautionary [measure] just to make sure, but when he was sitting on the ground, they were trying to wipe whatever when he got popped. So that’s what that was.”

    This is BS! Cam Newton wears a visor which makes it nearly impossible for him to get hit in the eye. Cam got rocked and was very slow to get up. All the camera shots they showed made him look woozy. Considering those parameters any objective neurologist would administer a concussion test. Florio is 100% correct! Cam Newton should have been taken to locker room (like Travis Kelce was) for a further testing.

    However, as Florio correctly points out the NFL does not really care about player safety when it compromises ratings(money). The NFL does not want its star players to miss a playoff game because they might have a concussion.

