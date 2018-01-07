Panthers kick another field goal, cut lead to 21-12

Getty Images

If this game goes all night and the Saints offense pulls the plug, the Panthers have a chance.

They opened the second half with another solid drive, but settled for yet another field goal, and trail 21-12. Ordinarily, scoring on four of your six possessions is a good thing. But against Drew Brees, it’s an issue when none of them are touchdowns.

Carolina’s lack of receiving options is apparent in the red zone, and without open options, there’s only so much Cam Newton can do.

And even though the Saints announced left guard Andrus Peat as questionable to return with a shin injury, he’s not coming back.

First off, when a guy is carted off the field in an air cast, no one believes he’s questionable. Also, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he has a broken fibula. Which is in the shin region. I guess.