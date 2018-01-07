Panthers kick another field goal, cut lead to 21-12

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Getty Images

If this game goes all night and the Saints offense pulls the plug, the Panthers have a chance.

They opened the second half with another solid drive, but settled for yet another field goal, and trail 21-12. Ordinarily, scoring on four of your six possessions is a good thing. But against Drew Brees, it’s an issue when none of them are touchdowns.

Carolina’s lack of receiving options is apparent in the red zone, and without open options, there’s only so much Cam Newton can do.

And even though the Saints announced left guard Andrus Peat as questionable to return with a shin injury, he’s not coming back.

First off, when a guy is carted off the field in an air cast, no one believes he’s questionable. Also, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he has a broken fibula. Which is in the shin region. I guess.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Panthers kick another field goal, cut lead to 21-12

  1. This game proves that Cam Cheating is not a professional grade QB – he is a running back who interrupts his running to throw the ball. This guy is gutless and spoiled rotten who simply cannot play the position like real QB’s.

    The Carolina Paper Tigers best draft a real QB because the skill set that this fake running back has will disappear and he’ll be left as a lethargic, huge sack target.

  2. FOX is now spending considerable time making excuses for Cam Cheatings horrible play today – well, when he runs as much as he does, he deserves to be hit and hurt. He could play like a real QB but he chooses not to – or he just can’t.

  5. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    FOX is now spending considerable time making excuses for Cam Cheatings horrible play today – well, when he runs as much as he does, he deserves to be hit and hurt. He could play like a real QB but he chooses not to – or he just can’t.
    ——–
    Which is it, you don’t see so good, OR your G’father’s hand me down black and white w/ rabbit ears has fuzzy reception? So you missed the brilliant throws Cam made in the first half, that his receivers dropped, including a TD pass thrown on a rope!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!