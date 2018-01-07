Report: Brian Gutekunst staying in Green Bay

Getty Images

Brian Gutekunst was supposed to interview with the Texans today, but didn’t.

The bigger news what that means back in Green Bay.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Packers director of player personnel came to Houston, but didn’t interview with the Texans because he chose to stay with the Packers.

Whether that means he’s getting the vacant G.M. job there or has agreed to stay in a lesser role is unclear. McClain suggests he’ll share G.M. duties there with fellow in-house candidate Russ Ball.

Gutekunst interviewed with the Packers Friday, and is one of a handful of internal candidates they’re considering (along with a lot of big-name external candidates).

Either way, it seems like a significant domino to fall.

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m. ET: Per multiple reports, the Packers job is Gutekunst’s alone. Which makes the next set of moves they make involving Ball and Eliot Wolf interesting.