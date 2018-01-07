Report: Jeff Triplette will retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
Getty Images

Jeff Triplette, the much-criticized referee who worked Saturday’s Titans-Chiefs game, has reportedly decided to call it a career.

Triplette has told people around the league that he is retiring from the officiating business, Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of NFL Network reports.

Saturday’s apparent career finale was not a good performance by Triplette, who drew criticism from former head of officiating Mike Pereira and had clearly angered Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Triplette became an NFL field judge in 1996 and was promoted to referee in 1999. He is remembered primarily for his mistakes, including accidentally injuring Browns offensive tackle Orlando Brown’s eye with a weighted penalty flag, and making a replay error in a 2013 Bengals-Colts game, leading the NFL to change the replay process to give the league office input.

Off the field, Triplette has a reputation as a good man who is well liked by those who know him personally. He is a retired Army colonel who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Gulf War.

Permalink 52 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

52 responses to “Report: Jeff Triplette will retire

  8. I suspect if you dig deep enough you can build a negative or positive file on just about anyone. Triplette and crew had a bad game but they’re not the first and won’t be the last. Football players need to overcome bad calls and win by how they play. Pats have been doing it for years!!

  10. I don’t blame Triplette for his bad calls. I blame the NFL and the lack of attention and training that officiating the game should require. I get that officials are human and make mistakes, but the common level of error acceptance is bush league for such a wealthy sport.

    Hope the guy has a happy retirement.

  12. Being a referee is a classic thankless profession. If you officiate a flawless game, nobody learns your name, you don’t stick out at all, and you don’t receive any credit. If you make errors(especially in big games), players, coaches, fans crucify you. Even the league throws you under the bus from time to time. Forget that most people could never make 20% of the calls these guys make in real time, full speed. Fans watch 10 replays in super slo-mo before deciding if it was the right call or not, give me a break…

    Between calling or not calling hundreds of rules during a 3 hr game, I imagine they make or don’t make calls on hundreds of opportunities. But miss 3 or 4 out of 300 and the whole world calls for their jobs. And the worst part!!!…….if they make the correct call on a terrible rule, they STILL get skewered. As in the many cases of maintaining control of the ball while hitting the ground. There isn’t enough money to make me want to be an NFL referee.

    Too bad for Triplette though. He’s probably missed a few dozen calls over a few dozen years and he’ll retire with the whole world hating him instead of being remembered as one of the highest graded refs in league history.

  13. Kick Triplette all you want… but it was the NFL who kept him employed and gave him a playoff game to officiate.

    Questions need to be asked of those decision making people considering officiating in the playoffs is supposed to be granted to those crews who excelled during the regular season.

  15. mrkbuilders says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:28 am
    Being a referee is a classic thankless profession. If you officiate a flawless game, nobody learns your name, you don’t stick out at all, and you don’t receive any credit. If you make errors(especially in big games), players, coaches, fans crucify you. Even the league throws you under the bus from time to time. Forget that most people could never make 20% of the calls these guys make in real time, full speed. Fans watch 10 replays in super slo-mo before deciding if it was the right call or not, give me a break…

    Between calling or not calling hundreds of rules during a 3 hr game, I imagine they make or don’t make calls on hundreds of opportunities. But miss 3 or 4 out of 300 and the whole world calls for their jobs. And the worst part!!!…….if they make the correct call on a terrible rule, they STILL get skewered. As in the many cases of maintaining control of the ball while hitting the ground. There isn’t enough money to make me want to be an NFL referee.

    Too bad for Triplette though. He’s probably missed a few dozen calls over a few dozen years and he’ll retire with the whole world hating him instead of being remembered as one of the highest graded refs in league history.
    ————————
    Good post!! The pressure on these officials is tremendous, especially knowing some “suit” at HQ is watching every call you make, looking for an opportunity to overturn it.

  17. Triplette retiring won’t solve anything.
    Look at all the complaints at other officials.

    How many of you are willing to be subjected to this level of criticism?
    Think about it.

    Everything you do at your job is recorded. Then your boss and coworkers and the world watch a replay of your mistakes. And then they rip you a new one.

    Would you want that?

  18. There’s a lot more NFL officials than him that need to go, including the ones monitoring replays that are apparently at least partially blind and any displaying ANY simblance of bias toward players or teams. And off the field cred should have zilch to do with any of these guys (or gals) job status whereas his on the field reputation should have excluded him from being assigned to a playoff officiating squad. If they are bad refs they need to be ousted without having to oust themselves via retirement.

  19. Retire???? Hahaha… you mean you either retire or you will be terminated. Now if the NFL would have terminated him then they would be admitting to how poor of a job he does. We all know the NFL doesn’t want to do that. So Jeff go ahead and call it a retirement and we will compensate you for your service.

  22. He did exactly what he (and all the other refs) was supposed to do…make Vegas a ton of money by controlling the outcome of the game.

    He’s just not as good at hiding it as the rest of them.

  23. Good first step.

    Now get rid of Al Riveron who has wrongfully overturned two calls (vs NYJ and the Steelers) and NOT overturned one (the Cooks game winning “catch” vs Houston) that have literally decided 3 games in their favor. I’m not even including the horrific K. Benjamin one vs the Bills when that game was still a tight one.

  24. Every year it seems Andy Reid is pissed at the refs after an early playoff exit. And every year people turn a blind eye to his errors in crucial moments during the final minutes…..only to rinse & repeat next year.

    Somehow Andy Reid is considered a top 5 coach in the NFL. I don’t think that is an accolade for him, rather an indictment on how poor of a coaching drop there is between the Darth Hoodie and everyone else…

  27. The NFL needs to hire full time ref’s. Bottom line. These guys ( and lady ) need to work on football rules and regulations only, all year.

  29. To be fair people only really see referees when a call they perceive to be incorrect is made. I am no better and have disagreed with them in the same way many times. I forget in the moment usually that the majority of calls/rulings they make are correct and that we don’t recognize this as often. Its a tough game with a constantly changing rule book and players that get faster all the time.

  30. It must really suck to be the team that got screwed so bad that the ref decided to call it quits rather than give an explanation

  39. This is confirmed proof that NFL refs are not held accountable for gaffs, not only was he NOT let go, he got promoted throughout the years. Controversy keeps people interested in the NFL so of course Goodell loves this guy.

  40. He embezzled money from the NFL with no consequences, so why not ride off? Take Ed Hockalugey with you.

  41. Thank you for your distinguished service in the Armed Forces Mr Triplett. Pay no attention to these keyboard warriors who dole out insults with the freedoms you helped to afford them. Sometimes we forget what really matters in this world. Salute!

  42. Yes, officiating is a thankless job but how can you mess up as badly as they did last night and call it anything less than incompetent. If it were a normal job he would have been fired after the game, if not during.

  43. Great. Now let’s see if Jerome Boger and Tony Corrente (who are also in my Top 3 Worst Refs) can “retire” as well.

    And let’s not forget Pete Morelli, Walt Coleman, Walt Anderson and Terry McAully… they are also pretty bad…

  45. All referee’s get critized as they’re the face you see on TV. They, and their crew’s, miss calls every game. It’s a tough job. Triplett though was in a class of his own. Ever since he blew the coin toss in Detroit, he’s been a joke through out the NFL. His games ran longer due to his confusion on the field and with his crew. He should have been put out to pasture a long time ago. He joins Joe West and Angel Martinez as the face of poor officiating.

  47. And agree with the poster who said that Andy cost the Chiefs that game. Not Trip and his crew. The game was horribly called, but the loss is on the Chiefs and the Chiefs alone.

  50. It’s a thankless job, they are underpaid, whatever they are getting paid. I am hoping Alberto Riveron is next on the retirement plan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!