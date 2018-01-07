Report: Will McClay staying with Cowboys, declines Texans’ request

Getty Images

Will McClay declined the Texans’ request for an interview, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. McClay will remain with the Cowboys as their VP of player personnel.

The Texans are seeking a General Manager to replace Rick Smith, who is taking a year-long leave of absence.

The Eagles denied permission for the Texans to interview Joe Douglas, and the Patriots did the same with Nick Caserio and Monti Ossenfort until their teams are out of the playoffs. Green Bay director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst had dinner with Texans coach Bill O’Brien on Saturday night before the Packers offered him their General Manager job.

Buffalo vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine and Texans vice president of football operations/assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III will interview with the Texans this week.

UPDATE 3:58 P.M. ET: McClay told Todd Archer of ESPN he has not heard from the Texans yet, saying, “I haven’t officially accepted or declined interview with Houston because I haven’t talked to anyone from there. My intentions to interview or stay in Dallas won’t be divulged until I speak with someone officially from Houston if they are interested out of respect for both organizations and the process.”