The Saints just got left tackle Terron Armstead back in the lineup, but they lost the guy who had done a good job replacing him.

Left guard Andrus Peat was just carted off with his left leg in an air cast, after he was caught in a pile.

Peat had slid over to tackle when Armstead was out and played well, but with Armstead back in the lineup this week he was able to slide back inside.

They replaced the former first-rounder with veteran guard Senio Kelemete, who played guard while Peat was outside.

The Saints responded to the absence, driving for another touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Drew Brees has completed eight straight passes, the easiest of them to a wide open tight end Josh Hill for the score. Brees is 9-of-12 for 163 yards and two touchdowns so far, and the Panthers haven’t shown they can keep up offensively.

3 responses to “Saints guard Andrus Peat carted off, but Saints push lead to 14-3

  2. cam newton simply cannot play from behind. if they had gone up 7-0 if not for that dropped pass, it be a game. Now it’s a blowout. They can only hope Brees starts to throw up some bad passes, which he does once in a while.

  3. taintedsaints2009 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm
    What game are you watching?

