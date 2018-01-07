Saints up 21-9 at halftime on Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are not built to score points in a hurry.

But if they don’t start soon, this game is going to be over quickly.

The Saints are up 21-6 at halftime, with quarterback Drew Brees picking apart his NFC South rivals.

Brees is 13-of-18 for 230 yards and two touchdowns so far, overcoming a slow start (1-of-4). And with fullback Zach Line scoring just before the break, they’re up a pile against a team that’s short of receiving targets or much time to run patiently.

The Panthers got into position for Graham Gano to try a 58-yard field goal as the half expired, and he crushed it after missing a 25-yarder earlier in the game. The Panthers get the ball to start the second half, which helps, but they can’t afford many missteps the way the Saints are playing offensively.