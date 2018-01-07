Seahawks say no to Packers’ request to interview Schneider

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2018, 11:35 AM EST
The Packers want to possibly bring John Schneider home. The Seahawks aren’t willing to let that happen. For now.

Per multiple reports, the Seahawks have declined permission to the Packers to interview the Seattle G.M. for the Green Bay G.M. position.

The Seahawks, based on the league’s anti-tampering policy, can prevent the interview because Schneider most likely constitutes a “high-level employee” within the language of the rules. (The policy contains a provision for disputes regarding whether an employee is truly a “high-level employee”; a G.M. can be a “high-level employee” without having final say over the composition of the 53-man roster.) But the Seahawks likely also can agree to allow the Packers and Schneider to negotiate a contract, if the Seahawks and Packers reach an advance agreement regarding the compensation he would receive, if he signs a deal with Green Bay.

Schneider’s previous contract with the Seahawks reportedly contained a clause allowing him to leave for the Packers. Schneider, a Packers shareholder, has said that the new contract he signed in 2016 contains no such clause.

It’s not known whether Schneider would be interested in joining the Packers. It’s only known that the Packers were sufficiently interested in him to request permission. In some cases, the denial from the employee’s current team happens because the employee isn’t interested, but the employee doesn’t want to say, “I’m not interested.”

Seahawks and Packers fans will be very interested in the outcome of this one. Schneider is regarded as one of the best personnel executives in football, building the 2013-14 NFC champions via the drafting of multiple key players in later rounds, including quarterback Russell Wilson (round three in 2012), cornerback Richard Sherman (round five in 2011), and safety Kam Chancellor (round six in 2010).

19 responses to “Seahawks say no to Packers’ request to interview Schneider

  1. Is this just cover for the fact that no one wants to come to Green Bay? Unless they’re desperate?

  6. The Packers have to make this happen. If they don’t get Schneider and promote Ball, Wolf and Gutekunst will feel spurned and leave town. Ball has very little personnel experience. Highsmith already bolted. If they don’t get Schneider and the above happens the Packers front office is in big trouble. Get it done Murphy!

  7. The Train Wreck in GB has been exposed. Thank you, Executive Committee, Mark Murphy, Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy!

    Next up to go: Aaron Rodgers. As a GB shareholder, I hope he demands a trade and gets the Hell out of there while he still has some prime years remaining. I would like to see him get another ring or two. Green Bay? Not so much.

  8. I think one thing Packers and Seahawks fans can agree on is this is no fun watching other teams in the playoffs. I’ve never seen a more boring Playoff field in my life. You have backups playing QB for Minny and Philly for crying out loud. Here’s to A-Rod and the Legion of Boom back in the playoffs next year. #respect

  9. Yeah… how is it possible the GM from another NFL team is a shareholder? Shouldn’t that Barr him from being one? That seems like it would Break the rules…

  10. Being a “shareholder” in the Packers is meaningless. It’s a non-tradable piece of paper that says you are a shareholder. It’s about as valuable as Monopoly money. It’s ridiculous to even mention it. Anyone can buy a share of the Packers. It’s more like a collectible than anything meaningful.

  11. If Schneider wants to go, no doubt the Seahawks won’t prevent it, HOWEVER, it will cost the Packers a couple of prime draft picks.

  13. golforepar says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:47 am
    C’mon back home to Titletown John

    /////////////////

    Don’t think they need a GM in New England

  14. Schneider is really a draft/personnel guru. Look at the five all-pro linemen he has stacked his offensive line with the last few years, and, the awesome running game. Come to think of it, the only offensive player he has hit on in the last five or six years is Wilson. GB has a good qb, so, I guess he would suck up there.

  15. As an NFC North fan I’m hoping the Packers can get this figure out quickly. Its no fun when the Packers aren’t competitive. Get a decent GM, use the draft AND free agency to influx the team with talent. I’m hoping all 4 teams in the division compete next year for the division. Its more fun for all. I do love when the Packers lose, but not like this year. I hope Rogers comes back because games against GB with him at QB are always fun to watch.

  16. Seahawks0621 says:

    If Schneider wants to go, no doubt the Seahawks won’t prevent it, HOWEVER, it will cost the Packers a couple of prime draft picks.

    Dream on. Nobody will give up a couple of prime picks for Schneider.

  17. IF schneider were hired, it would be McCarthy absolutely stays. If Russ Ball gets the job, it is much more likely that MM is out, they dont get along. I hope Ball gets the job.

  18. whenwilliteverend says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Being a “shareholder” in the Packers is meaningless. It’s a non-tradable piece of paper that says you are a shareholder. It’s about as valuable as Monopoly money. It’s ridiculous to even mention it. Anyone can buy a share of the Packers. It’s more like a collectible than anything meaningful.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    There are two types of “shares” in the Green Bay Packers. One is a souvenir, much like your pennants or jerseys or whatever else memorabilia you may have. The other is an actual ownership stake that can be traded like any other stock. It’s always fun watching you “experts” chime in.

