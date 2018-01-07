Sean McDermott: Some calls we’d like to have back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills didn’t manage a touchdown in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Jaguars, but they had a golden opportunity to get one in the second quarter when they got a first down on the 1-yard-line after a Jacksonville penalty.

They called a pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, but it was incomplete and Benjamin was flagged for offensive pass interference to push the Bills back 10 yards. Tyrod Taylor ran once and threw two incompletions, leaving the Bills to settle for a field goal and leaving head coach Sean McDermott to answer a question about not giving the ball to running back LeSean McCoy.

“Yeah, you know, there’s some calls we want back,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “[The pass to Benjamin is] probably one of them. Just situationally right there more than anything.”

The Bills had another curious bit of play calling deep in their own territory near the end of the first half when they threw twice and took just 22 seconds off the clock before punting the ball back to the Jaguars. They only forced the Jaguars to burn one timeout, which left the Jags with two to use on a last drive that resulted in a field goal that tied the game going into halftime.

Given the way Buffalo’s offense performed in the second half, that second drive might not have made a difference in the final result but there’s no doubt that missing out on a touchdown cost the Bills on Sunday.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Sean McDermott: Some calls we’d like to have back

  3. Those bombastic bills fans sure are quiet. I mentioned on Friday that they should take it down a notch since, you know, their offense can’t score. Of course that wasn’t well received on here. Oh well. Maybe they should have inquired about Rob Johnson’s availability?

  4. 1st off I want to thank the whole franchise for making this team good. Making the playoffs was deeply appreciated by me, an over 50 years fan. As is always the case win or lose it begins with the QB. CarPart Taylor has not ever been the right QB. We are stocked with many high draft picks. We must use them to trade up for a QB. It WILL NOT be Mayfield. He is not of the character that the McBeane’s want for our team. If you know anything it’s that he is not gonna be drafted by our team. The play calling was suspect true. But CarPart was as per his usual, a tease. The late Int was correct. Many replays showed he had possession all the way through the catch. But it was just one play. We had numerous times and plays to do enough to win. We didn’t because this paltry Taylor run offense juse couldn’t get it done. When we lose we look for the why’s. But while looking we ignore the reality more than the imaginary. We lost because our QB couldn’t do squat when he had the chances.

  5. The Dummies part of you handle fits perfectly for YOU. We made the playoffs so how could that even be credible? SMH???????????

  6. This team would be extremely competitive with Alex Smith at QB, but I doubt very much KC will trade him in the conference.

  7. Did anybody expect the Bills to be in the playoffs? They traded away great players and accumulated draft picks. There was much talk about tanking… Peterman, San Diego, blah blah blah.

    Fact is the Bills were in it until the very end. That’s an unexpected improvement and a step forward.

  8. On the Bills’ Message board, Buffalo fans have been making excuses for Tyrod Taylor all season long. Anyone who dared to suggest that he wasn’t a franchise QB was “shouted” down and called all kinds of names! Well, TT’s skills were on display for us all to see today. He’s no franchise QB. He’s hardly a QB at all.

  10. Do you follow the Bills? I doubt very much you do. The McBeane’s are not interested in aging players especially like Alex Smith. They are building for the future and old players are not who they want or will get. SMH??

  12. JoeBlow is that you hiding yet typing? This Bills fan is here and has commented. I will never hide.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!