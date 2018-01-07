Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Kim Pegula was handing out tickets to Sunday’s Bills game on Saturday.

Some suggested rules for the Dolphins to follow this offseason.

Marquis Flowers has settled in at linebacker for the Patriots.

Which free agents should the Jets take interest in this offseason?

Some early questions about the Ravens offseason plans.

The Bengals may be picking up the tempo on offense.

Sorting through quarterback options for the Browns.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and LB T.J. Watt are the latest rookies to make an immediate impact for the Steelers.

The Texans need a new strength and conditioning coach.

Catching up on the Colts’ head coaching search.

Will Sunday’s game determing QB Blake Bortles‘ future with the Jaguars?

Titans coach Mike Mularkey called QB Marcus Mariota catching his own pass for a touchdown the “craziest play I’ve seen.”

Should the Broncos go with a veteran free agent or a high draft pick at quarterback?

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson isn’t thinking about retirement.

Who was the top defensive player on the Chargers this year?

Jon Gruden went to great lengths to deny he was the Raiders coach, but the team let the cat out of the bag on Saturday.

Missing RB Ezekiel Elliott for six games isn’t the only reason the Cowboys fell short of the playoffs.

The Giants added Pat Shurmur to their list of head coach interviews on Saturday.

The Eagles now know they are playing the Falcons next weekend.

The 2017 draft class didn’t pay immediate dividends for the Redskins.

What might the Bears find when they interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy?

The next Lions head coach will be trying to break a trend of slow starts in the job.

The Packers are set to bring an old face back to the organization.

Vikings TE David Morgan is ready for his first playoff action.

RB Devonta Freeman‘s running helped push the Falcons past the Rams on Saturday.

The Panthers got the good news they were looking for on Panthers G Trai Turner.

Improved communication has helped fix the Saints defense.

A review of Buccaneers WR Mike Evans‘ work during the 2017 season.

Carson Palmer said his only regret upon retiring is that the Cardinals didn’t win the Super Bowl while he was on the team.

Special teams errors helped send the Rams to a home loss on Saturday.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had a productive first season with the 49ers.

The Seahawks have a big spending gap between defense and offense.