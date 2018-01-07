Texans reportedly blocked from interviewing Patriots G.M. candidates

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles reportedly blocked the Texans from interviewing Joe Douglas for their General Manager vacancy and it seems they have company on that front.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots have also denied the Texans permission to interview a pair of executives they hoped to have as candidates for the opening. The Texans’ interest in speaking to director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort was reported shortly after Rick Smith announced he is taking a leave from Houston to be with his wife as she battles breast cancer.

The Patriots are permitted to block both men from interviewing as long as the team is still in the playoffs. If the job is not filled at that point, it will be up to Caserio and Ossenfort if they want to speak to the Texans.

Both Caserio and Ossenfort were in the Patriots organization when Texans coach Bill O’Brien was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff. Bills exec Brian Gaine, who used to work for the Texans, and Packers exec Brian Gutekunst have also been identified as candidates in Houston.

6 responses to “Texans reportedly blocked from interviewing Patriots G.M. candidates

  1. It seems petty for a team to “block” interviews like this. Unless the Pats are trying to keep these two in house for the college football championship game?

  3. jstew0103 says:

    January 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

    It seems petty for a team to “block” interviews like this.

    ——————————————————————————
    Until you read the article and see that the team is allowed to block the interviews while the team is still in the playoffs. Seems that the team wants everyone to be focused on one goal and doesn’t want distractions. They can interview when the season is over.

  4. jstew0103 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:08 am
    It seems petty for a team to “block” interviews like this. Unless the Pats are trying to keep these two in house for the college football championship game?

    ——————
    It is petty and generally they wont do that with out more reason than meets the eye. The last time I heard the Patriots were doing this it turned out the guys in question had asked the team to block it so that they would not have to be confronted to speak to why they didnt want to go.

  5. I wonder how some of these owners ever made money in business. They already have an ex-Patriots coach, and they just finished 4-12. The truth is, these owners have no idea what they’re doing. Does he think this Patriots’ guy is going to bring Tom Brady with him? On second thought, maybe he does. Can we start that rumor?

  6. I wonder why? I would understand blocking an assistant coach from an interview but what do executives do during the playoffs that an interview would take their attention away from?

