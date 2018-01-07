Texans reportedly blocked from interviewing Patriots G.M. candidates

Getty Images

The Eagles reportedly blocked the Texans from interviewing Joe Douglas for their General Manager vacancy and it seems they have company on that front.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots have also denied the Texans permission to interview a pair of executives they hoped to have as candidates for the opening. The Texans’ interest in speaking to director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort was reported shortly after Rick Smith announced he is taking a leave from Houston to be with his wife as she battles breast cancer.

The Patriots are permitted to block both men from interviewing as long as the team is still in the playoffs. If the job is not filled at that point, it will be up to Caserio and Ossenfort if they want to speak to the Texans.

Both Caserio and Ossenfort were in the Patriots organization when Texans coach Bill O’Brien was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff. Bills exec Brian Gaine, who used to work for the Texans, and Packers exec Brian Gutekunst have also been identified as candidates in Houston.