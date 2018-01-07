Titans: Mike Mularkey will be our coach moving forward

AP

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after Saturday’s comeback win over the Chiefs that he hadn’t heard anything from the team in regard to his job security, leading him to assume the worst after reports that he could be fired if the Titans lost in either Week 17 or the Wild Card round.

Mularkey no longer has to do that. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Sunday saying that she wanted to “eliminate any distractions” and announce Mularkey will remain the team’s head coach.

“Our mantra all season has been to take things week by week and not get ahead of ourselves and it obviously has served us well. I regret that outside rumors gained a life of their own,” Adams Strunk said. “No one has been a bigger supporter of Mike Mularkey than I have over the last two-plus seasons. Mike and Jon have changed the culture of our team and organization and I am so happy we have been able to bring success on the field to our fans — winning 19 games over the last two seasons, including our first playoff win in nine years. Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward. We still have work to be done, including this week, but I am looking forward to the journey.”

Mularkey is heading into the final year of his contract and the Titans will have to decide if they’ll work on an extension with a coach that’s been on the sideline for the team’s first consecutive winning seasons since 2007 and 2008.