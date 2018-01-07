Will Dave Caldwell jump in the pool if Jaguars win?

Getty Images

At the Scouting Combine in early 2016, I put Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell on the spot with a biting question from which there could be no escape.

“What does it take for you to jump into the pool fully clothed?” I asked.

The pool, of course, refers to the swimming structure at EverBank Field. Opened in 2014, I’ve been trying to get a player or other member of the team to commit to taking the plunge to commemorate a specific achievement.

So what does it take?

“Maybe a division title,” Caldwell said at the time. “I would say maybe a playoff win.”

I told him at the time that I’d hold him to it. And I recently reminded him of his promise. He said that the vow applied only to the 2016 season.

We’re not accepting that. No one else should, either.

Yeah, I know it’s only 53 degrees. But that’s one of the realities of January football. Also, he could have said “win the home opener in September” or, you know, “nothing would get me to jump in the pool” if he wanted.

So if you see Caldwell at the stadium today, ask him if he has his goggles and/or swimmies.