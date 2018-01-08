A.J. Bouye to Ben Roethlisberger: Be careful what you wish for

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked last week if he had a preference about which team the Steelers will face in this weekend’s playoff opener.

Roethlisberger picked the Jaguars and referenced Jacksonville’s 30-9 victory over the Steelers earlier this year when he said he’d “love to just prove that five interceptions wasn’t me in that game.” The Jaguars beat the Bills on Sunday, which means that Roethlisberger will be getting another crack at the Jaguars defense.

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye said that the Jaguars are coming into the game with plenty of motivation of their own.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Bouye said, via the Florida Times-Union. “This is what he wanted, so this is what he is going to get. … We remember. We know they are going to be motivated. We are, too. Everybody thinks we’re not going to do it again. We know what we’re capable of. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Jaguars have won in Pittsburgh in the playoffs in the past, although the prospects of history repeating itself would feel a lot better if Sunday’s performance by the offense didn’t leave you feeling like another five interceptions might be necessary for their second win of the year in the Steel City.