Antonio Brown back to practice

AP

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had three weeks to recover from the calf injury he suffered against the Patriots on December 17 and that was ample time for him to get well enough to return to practice on Monday.

Brown went through a practice session with his teammates for the first time since the injury. The Steelers won’t release a participation report for Monday’s practice, but there was some evidence of how Brown was moving around over the weekend.

Brown posted video of himself working out with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson and looked like he was moving well in the admittedly brief glimpse of on-field action.

The Steelers will not practice Tuesday and will return to work on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Jaguars on Sunday.