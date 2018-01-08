Bears hire Matt Nagy as head coach

ChicagoBears.com

The Bears have found their next head coach.

The Bears announced that they have hired former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Nagy interviewed with the Bears on Sunday, a day after the Chiefs were knocked out of the playoffs in a 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Nagy, who also interviewed with the Colts, will replace John Fox, who was fired after three years in Chicago.

Nagy has spent his entire NFL coaching career on Andy Reid’s staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He became the offensive coordinator in Kansas City in 2016 and took on offensive play calling duties during the 2017 season.

That offensive background will be put to work with Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who went second overall in the 2017 draft and started the final 12 games of the season. Because Nagy comes from that side of the ball, there may be a chance that the Bears hold onto defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after their defense took a step forward during the 2017 season.