Bengals announce Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

AP

The Bengals made the hiring of Teryl Austin official, announcing him as their new defensive coordinator.

“I am excited to add Teryl to our coaching staff as defensive coordinator,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He is a bright and aggressive coach with a wealth of experience. I look forward to working alongside him to take full advantage of our talented defensive personnel.”

Austin spent the past four seasons as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. Before that, he served as a defensive backs coach for the Seahawks (2003-06), Cardinals (2007-09) and Ravens (2011-13).

“It’s an honor to join the Bengals organization,” said Austin. “I look forward to leading an aggressive group of young men and helping them and the team achieve our goals.”