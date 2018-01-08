Bengals hire Bob Bicknell as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Bengals hired Bob Bicknell as wide receivers coach, the team announced Monday.

Bicknell leaves Baylor University, where he served as receivers coach in 2017.

The Bengals were in search for a new coach at the position after James Urban left to rejoin John Harbaugh and Marty Mornhinweg in Baltimore as the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach.

Bicknell has 25 years of experience, including 10 in the NFL as an offensive assistant coach with Kansas City (2007-09), Buffalo (2010-12), Philadelphia (2013-15) and San Francisco (2016). He also coached eight seasons in NFL Europe with Frankfurt (1998-99), Berlin (2000-03) and Cologne (2004-05).