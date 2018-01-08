Bengals negotiating with Teryl Austin about coordinator role

Getty Images

The Lions interviewed Teryl Austin for their vacant head coaching position.

But if that doesn’t work out, he seems to have lined up a Plan B.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bengals are negotiating with Teryl Austin to become their new defensive coordinator, and it appears a deal there is likely.

Austin’s a veteran of 10 head coaching interviews, with just the one this offseason after nine the previous three years. The 52-year-old would be replacing Paul Guenther in that job, and could possibly be positioned as a coach-in-waiting if the 16th and 17th years of the Marvin Lewis era don’t go as planned.