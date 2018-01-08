Bill Belichick: I have a good relationship with Alex Guerrero

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is pushing back against the perception that an issue with Tom Brady‘s personal trainer Alex Guerrero has led to problems between the coach and the quarterback.

Belichick said ESPN’s report of strain between himself, Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Guerrero is false.

“I have a great relationship with both Robert and Tom, and I would throw in there, since it was part of the article, I feel like I have a good relationship with Alex, too,” Belichick said on WEEI.

Reports surfaced several weeks ago that Belichick had been restricting Guerrero’s access to the team and that Belichick thought Guerrero had undermined the team’s strength and conditioning staff. Belichick hasn’t denied that, but he said he doesn’t have a problem with Guerrero.

“I think we’re talking about a lot of inaccuracies here,” Belichick said. “I respect Alex and I think I have a good professional relationship with him. I can’t speak for him, but I think he would say the same thing.”

Brady is still playing at a high level at age 40 and credits Guerrero for much of his success, so it would be hard to dismiss Guerrero out of hand. But Guerrero also has some unorthodox practices, and it’s legitimate for Belichick not to want his influence to extend to the entire Patriots team. So it makes sense for Belichick to keep Guerrero at arm’s length, even if he respects the work Guerrero has done with Brady.

11 responses to “Bill Belichick: I have a good relationship with Alex Guerrero

  10. andreboy1 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    You don’t essentially ban a person from the workplace and then say you have a good relationship with them. That’s a flat-out lie.

    ————-
    Actually that is entirely posdiblesince the person is not an employee. My place of work would do it to any non employee in a heartbeat without feeling any ill will. In fact, him ever being allowed that access speaks of special favor.

    Whats an obvious lie are things like ESPN stating what was said in a merting that was (by their own report) just between Kraft and Belichick. The Patriots say that meeting never took place at all (which actually makes more sense than ESPNs accounting) but even if it had no one but Kraft and Belichick would know what was said in it, and its pretty safe they are not sources for ESPN, yet ESPN talks like they were in there taking notes.

    Really, if you knew how the Patriots worked you would know that if ESPN had sources anywhere inside those offices giving out info we would have seen mass firings. They are one of the most zero tolerant groups ever when it comes to loose lips.

  11. andreboy1 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    You don’t essentially ban a person from the workplace and then say you have a good relationship with them. That’s a flat-out lie.

    —————————————————————————————
    Maybe he was intelligent enough to understand why the team needed to ensure that players communicate with one training staff.

