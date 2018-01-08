Bill Belichick says he “absolutely” plans to coach the Patriots next season

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is dismissing talk that he may be done in New England after this postseason.

Asked on a conference call today if he plans to be the Patriots’ coach next season, Belichick answered, “absolutely.”

That matches what everyone in New England has said following last week’s ESPN report that indicated the gulf between Belichick and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft was so great that Belichick might be looking for a way out. All three men issued a joint statement saying they’re united and focused on the playoffs.

Other than that, Belichick was close-mouthed about his own future, instead limiting his comments to Saturday’s playoff game against the Titans. Belichick and the Patriots are on to Tennessee.