Bills left tackle vouches for Richie Incognito

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2018, 6:52 AM EST
Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has accused Bills left guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s playoff game. Incognito has been true to his surname since the allegations emerged.

A teammate, however, has vouched for Incognito. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who like Ngakoue is African-American, took to Twitter to defend Incognito.

“Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on [Incognito] i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line,” Dawkins said on Twitter. “Cut The BS.”

Dawkins may be unwittingly perpetrating some BS of his own, however. And plenty of people, despite Incognito’s history, are buying it.

While Dawkins would indeed be within earshot of Incognito before a given play commences, once the ball is snapped all hell breaks loose. Guys who were inches apart quickly are yards apart, and they are otherwise a bit too distracted to be listening to whatever a teammate may be saying in a scrum with another player in another area of the field.

I’m not going to create a laundry list of Incognito’s greatest hits, at least not for now. But those who would blindly accept Dawkins’ inherently flawed and necessarily incomplete observations about Incognito need to apply a little common sense to this one. Regardless of whether Incognito made racially inappropriate remarks in other games, Ngakoue has a name that is conducive to a racist bully deliberately mispronouncing it in order to simulate a slur.

And Incognito has proven via past behavior that he definitely would have the capacity to do something like that.

16 responses to “Bills left tackle vouches for Richie Incognito

  6. Lol, get over it. It’s gamesmanship. I’m sick and tired of grown men, millionaires who play an extremely violent sport, act like Bull Connor is turning the firehose on them over a little word.

  7. Please, I hope we don’t make too much of this. Trash talk goes on all the time. Big deal.
    By the way, I am a Jag fan so I have no reason to defend Incognito.

  8. “Ngakoue has a name that is conducive to a racist bully deliberately mispronouncing it in order to simulate a slur.”

    Do Ted Wells claims only mean anything when they fit your narrative? Because you (rightfully so) were quick to dismiss his findings pertaining to deflate-gate.

  9. Right, here’s no proof other than “he said mean things”.

    These guys are out there banging pads and hollering, however the guy right next to him couldnt hear him but the guy he’s blocking could. Also you’re assuming that only the one who can here each other is the ones they are blocking. These guys communicate as part of the game but there’s no chance they hear each other right?

  10. In the end, Incognito is being accused of name calling. It may be disgusting names that he has been alleged to use but its only words. So you are suggesting that a pro football player is being being bullied by another man’s words. Grow a pair, its the NFL.

  11. Trash talk. lol It is common to try any thing that might get under someones skin and give you a slight advantage. When I played (before Jesus was born), references to race, your mother, sister, ancestry, etc were as common every play as snapping the ball. And, it went both ways. Ignore it and go on, recognizing it for what it is.
    Ngakoue just gave every O lineman a reason to call him names because it got under his skin. If that bothered him enough to mention it, it is going to get worse on the field.

  13. So for 3 years he’s been back- nothing. Now all of the sudden he’s back to being a racist. Not buying it. You won. What else do you need. Besides a new qb.

    And let me get the straight, Dawkins, who in the middle of the action, may not have heard Ritchie, but this clown did hear Ritchie while running full speed. He probably got pancaked once and this is how he reacts.

  14. When you hear Richie Incognito speak, he comes off as a bright articulate young man. It’s hard to believe that it’s the same person that gets into so much trouble. Either everyone just has it in for him or he’s pyschotic or both.

