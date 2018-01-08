Bills will pick 21st and 22nd in 2018 NFL Draft

The Bills broke a 17-year playoff drought, but they won’t have to wait at all between their first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.
With the wild card results in the books, the Bills will have back-to-back picks in the first round.
They earned the 21st spot on their own, and also have the 22nd pick from the Chiefs as a result of the trade that allowed the Chiefs to select Patrick Mahomes.
The Rams will take the 23rd spot and the Panthers the 24th. Picks 25-28 will be held by the losers in the divisional round.
Here’s a look at the order as it stands, with the first 24 spots set (other than the Raiders and 49ers flipping a coin for the ninth and 10th spots).
1 Browns 0-16
2 Giants 3-13
3 Colts 4-12
4 Browns (from Texans) 4-12
5 Broncos 5-11
6 Jets 5-11
7 Buccaneers 5-11
8 Bears 5-11
9 or 10 49ers 6-10 (coin flip)
9 or 10 Raiders 6-10 (coin flip)
11 Dolphins 6-10
12 Bengals 7-9
13 Washington 7-9
14 Packers 7-9
15 Cardinals 8-8
16 Ravens 9-7
17 Chargers 9-7
18 Seahawks 9-7
19 Cowboys 9-7
20 Lions 9-7
21 Bills 9-7
22 Bills (from Chiefs) 9-7
23 Rams 11-5
24 Panthers 11-5