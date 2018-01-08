Brian Gutekunst: Packers to become more aggressive in free agency

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Getty Images

In his first day on the job, Brian Gutekunst said all the right things to satisfy Packers fans.

“I’ll lead in my own personality, probably a little bit more aggressive in certain areas,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’re not going to leave any stone unturned in every avenue of player acquisition.”

Gutekunst replaces Ted Thompson as General Manager, and Thompson’s history with free agency is well documented. The former G.M., who remains as senior adviser to football operations, only occasionally used free agency to improve the roster.

Under Gutekunst, the Packers will continue building through the draft, using that as the foundation of the team, but they will take a more aggressive approach in free agency.

Green Bay made it to the NFC Championship Game in the 2014 and 2016 seasons and appears within an improved defense of getting back to the Super Bowl. Free agency seemingly would speed up the process.

“Our foundation is going to be the draft, but [free agency] is an absolute must as an accessory piece,” Gutekunst said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “We’re not going to be able to sign every player, [but] we want to be in the know of everything that’s going on. We have to be prepared to pull the trigger.”

Gutekunst’s background is college scouting as he spent the first 13 years of his NFL career as an area scout and four more as the Packers’ director of college scouting before he became director of player personnel in 2016. But he plans to supplement the roster with veteran players, which excited the staff when he told them Monday. It also should excite the team’s core players and its fans.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: Packers to become more aggressive in free agency

  1. First words out of his mouth he’s taking a shot at the last guy, who’s still employed with the team. Expected in-fighting from a mediocre team on the decline.

  2. We could have made the playoffs and fallen short of the Super Bowl again, or had this happen. Missing the playoffs this year might be the best thing for us Packer fans, because the team won’t be held back by Thompson and Capers anymore. Things are finally looking up!

  3. Brian will do a great job…Has put in valuable time, been around the game all his life. Good luck Brian and the Packers!!

  4. crownofthehelmet says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    First words out of his mouth he’s taking a shot at the last guy, who’s still employed with the team. Expected in-fighting from a mediocre team on the decline.

    /////

    Actually the first things out of his mouth included thanking Ted Thompson. Why let the lack of facts get in the way of your bias rant?

    as far as mediocre team on the decline, I think you saw the team hit bottom as far as they are concerned and will turn this around quite quickly.

  5. Seems to be saying the things that the fans have clamored for. It either works or it doesn’t. Common sense seems to indicate using FA as a means to build veteran depth is a good idea, but I’m not an NFL exec – just a fan.

    One things for sure, the NFC North is getting way more competitive. MN seems solid top to bottom, GB has finally accepted that a little change may have been necessary to move forward, CHI seems to be taking the Rams approach of trying to find a young wunderkind to tutor their high-value QB asset… Even my Lions refused to accept mediocrity at 9-7.

  6. mj323 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    We could have made the playoffs and fallen short of the Super Bowl again, or had this happen. Missing the playoffs this year might be the best thing for us Packer fans, because the team won’t be held back by Thompson and Capers anymore. Things are finally looking up!
    ______________

    They forgot to address the real problem. Mike McCarthy (and his playcalling)

    Rodgers’ athleticism and arm talent make up for the poor play calling. He extends plays and makes incredible throws game in and game out. But, we’ve seen the Packers look utterly terrible w/o Rodgers. Put that on the ‘QB whisperer’, (probably self proclaimed) Mike McCarthy.

  7. Haters a month ago: Packers will never be competitive again until they fire TT and DC.

    Haters now: Packers are a sinking ship. Schism. On the decline.

    Can’t win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!