Brian Robison only Viking remaining from 2009 NFC title game

Getty Images

The Vikings and Saints have not met in the playoffs since the 2009 NFC Championship Game. You might remember that one.

The Saints’ 31-28 overtime victory was at the heart of the Bountygate investigation, with the Vikings accusing New Orleans of going after Brett Favre.

While Vikings fans want revenge, only three players remain who played in that game — Vikings defensive end Brian Robison, Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints punter Thomas Morstead.

“It will be more of a revenge game for the fans,” Robison said, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “That was eight years ago. There’s very few guys on that team [remaining]. There’s only one on this team. Nobody here is going to remember that.

“I guess, in a way, yeah, you get an opportunity [for revenge], but we’ve got to treat it like any other game.”

The Saints had two unnecessary roughness penalties — one on a punt — and one roughing the passer penalty in the NFC title game played on January 24, 2010, but the Vikings were livid a high-low hit by Saints defensive end Bobby McCray and defensive tackle Remi Ayodele wasn’t called.

“I mean, you’ve seen the game,’’ Robison said. “What were there, three or four personal fouls? So what do you think?”