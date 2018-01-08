Brian Robison only Viking remaining from 2009 NFC title game

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings and Saints have not met in the playoffs since the 2009 NFC Championship Game. You might remember that one.

The Saints’ 31-28 overtime victory was at the heart of the Bountygate investigation, with the Vikings accusing New Orleans of going after Brett Favre.

While Vikings fans want revenge, only three players remain who played in that game — Vikings defensive end Brian Robison, Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints punter Thomas Morstead.

“It will be more of a revenge game for the fans,” Robison said, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “That was eight years ago. There’s very few guys on that team [remaining]. There’s only one on this team. Nobody here is going to remember that.

“I guess, in a way, yeah, you get an opportunity [for revenge], but we’ve got to treat it like any other game.”

The Saints had two unnecessary roughness penalties — one on a punt — and one roughing the passer penalty in the NFC title game played on January 24, 2010, but the Vikings were livid a high-low hit by Saints defensive end Bobby McCray and defensive tackle Remi Ayodele wasn’t called.

“I mean, you’ve seen the game,’’ Robison said. “What were there, three or four personal fouls? So what do you think?”

16 responses to “Brian Robison only Viking remaining from 2009 NFC title game

  5. Good, go high and low on Brees and try to hurt him like that worthless team did to Favre. The refs were in the back pocket as well, because the hit they went high/low on is the one he threw the INT. If the refs would have thrown the flag (like they would have had Favre been wearing a packer jersey) the INT comes back and the Vikes are in FG position to win the game.

    The Saints needed multiple fumbles by AD, the refs in their hip pocket, home field advantage, and overtime to “beat” the Vikings. Let’s see how you players and fans like it when players take cheap shots at your QB and hurt him bad. Revenge is warranted in this game, but unlike the Aints, the Vikes are a class act team, led by a class act coach, led by class act owners, which is something the fans of the Aints can’t say.

  6. When your Franchise is defined by a history of losing and choking in the biggest moments possible, Sunday’s outcome is all but ensured.
    Let’s be honest here, they didn’t choose the color purple for nothing.

  7. I don’t want to see anybody get injured, but I wouldn’t be upset if I saw the Vikings d doing the exact same things to Brees and the Saints did to Favre in 09. And, I only want to see it happen because Brees knew what they were doing to opposing QBs and defended them.

  8. Time to put Brees on his back like they did to Favre, except not bounty like the cheaters who got fine and suspensions. We’re not like them. We will play fair and square. Vikings win big, Brees will choke against #1 rank defense, just watch.

  9. This ain’t the championship game like 09, and different team. No comparison to that year. Time to put Brees on his back like they did to Favre, except not bounty like the cheaters who got fine and suspensions. We’re not like them. We will play fair and square. Vikings win big, Brees will choke against #1 rank defense, just watch.

  10. This ain’t the championship game like 09, and different team. No comparison to that year. Time to put Brees on his back like they did to Favre, except not bounty like the cheaters who got fine and suspensions. We’re not like them. We will play fair and square. Vikings win big, Brees will choke against #1 rank defense, just watch. Don’t tell me I didn’t tell you so.

  11. Without Favre the Vikings had no reason being in the postseason that year. He carried them. He was the team.

  13. Nfl and refs wanted aints to win after katrina should have filled their swamp city. Payton is still there when he should have been banned for life. Vikings should crush who dat with no mercy and no quarter.

  14. All that matters, or should matter, for a Vikings fan is winning and moving on. The Vikings just need to focus on winning and not making dumb mistakes like having 12 men in a huddle. Revenge or pay back or any other childish emotion does not get the Vikings where we fan want them to be – the Superbowl.

  16. Well, it’s great to see that Barney fans still aren’t afraid to blame officiating and vast NFL conspiracies for their team’s shortcomings.
    So what were the issues the following season when they went 6-10?

    skoLOL! Priceless.
    Some things simply never change.

