Cameron Jordan on Matt Kalil: Lets call him Speedbump McGee

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was voted a first team All-Pro last week and he gave a pretty good display of why during Sunday’s 31-26 win over the Panthers.

Jordan sacked Cam Newton once, knocked down a couple of his passes and provided constant pressure over the course of the afternoon, including on a key intentional grounding penalty at the end of the game. In between plays, Jordan would share his thoughts with members of the Panthers offensive line and it seems left tackle Matt Kalil was the main conversation partner.

They weren’t sharing best wishes on the new year.

“I was actually talking more to the other Kalil brother,” Jordan said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t know his first name, Speedbump. Let’s call him Speedbump McGee. That guy.”

Jordan and the Saints have certainly enjoyed seeing Kalil and the Panthers this season as Sunday’s win was their their third in as many tries. Jordan said he’s going to send Newton a bottle of wine to commemorate that achievement. That will likely be accepted as happily as the nickname Jordan bestowed upon Kalil, but it will be quite a while before the Panthers can do anything about it on the field.