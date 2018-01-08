Cardinals interviewing Armstrong today, want to talk to Wilks

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a long list of candidates, and they’re working their way through interviewing and adding candidates to the list this week.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals are scheduled to interview Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong today, and are expected to schedule a meeting with Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks this week.

Wilks is going to be a hot name, with interest expected from the remaining four openings.

Armstrong has an in there as well, having played for former coach Bruce Arians at Temple.

The Cardinals have already interviewed seven candidates, meeting last week with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and in-house defensive coordinator James Bettcher.