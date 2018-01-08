Chiefs lineman Chris Jones tears MCL

Getty Images

The Chiefs have plenty of time to get guys well, now that they lost in the first round of the playoffs again.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones suffered a torn MCL in Saturday’s loss to the Titans, and will need surgery to repair the damage.

He’s facing an eight-week recovery time, which should have him back on the field for OTAs later this year.

The second-year defensive lineman emerged as a force for the Chiefs this year, the kind of player they’ll want to build around as the move forward in an offseason which will feature an expected quarterback transition.