Eagles are first No. 1 seed to be underdogs to No. 6 seed

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2018, 5:57 AM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles are the top team in the NFC playoffs. The Falcons are the bottom team in the NFC playoffs. But when they meet in Philadelphia on Saturday, the Falcons will be the favorites.

Sports books have Atlanta as a three-point favorite over Philadelphia. It’s the first time the No. 6 seed in the playoffs has ever been favored to beat the No. 1 seed.

Usually, the No. 1 seed is a heavy favorite coming off the bye week. In the AFC, the No. 1 seed Patriots are 13-point favorites over the Titans. But the Eagles are different because starting quarterback Carson Wentz is hurt. By setting the Falcons as favorites, the oddsmakers are making clear that they have no faith in backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Other than the Eagles, the home teams are favored this week. The Steelers are 7.5-point favorites against the Jaguars, while the Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Saints.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Eagles are first No. 1 seed to be underdogs to No. 6 seed

  2. .
    If the early forecasts hold true, then both the Philadelphia and New England fields will be quagmires on Saturday. They call for rain all day Friday and into Saturday at both locales. It could be a day for the “mudders”.
    .

  3. ATL has the by far the easiest path to the NFC Championship games in modern NFL memory, all they have to do is beat the happless Nick Foles lead Eagles. Foles is terrible, he just isnt going to be able to move that offense against ATL. Unfortunately for the Falcons, I think if they do get to the title game both the Vikings and Saints will beat them, the Vikings will destroy them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!