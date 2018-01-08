Eagles are first No. 1 seed to be underdogs to No. 6 seed

Getty Images

The Eagles are the top team in the NFC playoffs. The Falcons are the bottom team in the NFC playoffs. But when they meet in Philadelphia on Saturday, the Falcons will be the favorites.

Sports books have Atlanta as a three-point favorite over Philadelphia. It’s the first time the No. 6 seed in the playoffs has ever been favored to beat the No. 1 seed.

Usually, the No. 1 seed is a heavy favorite coming off the bye week. In the AFC, the No. 1 seed Patriots are 13-point favorites over the Titans. But the Eagles are different because starting quarterback Carson Wentz is hurt. By setting the Falcons as favorites, the oddsmakers are making clear that they have no faith in backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Other than the Eagles, the home teams are favored this week. The Steelers are 7.5-point favorites against the Jaguars, while the Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Saints.