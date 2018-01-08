Eliot Wolf looks to be on the way out in Green Bay

Getty Images

If the assignment of Eliot Wolf’s title (director of football operations) to Russ Ball wasn’t evidence enough that the son of former Packers G.M. Ron Wolf is on the way out of Green Bay, the fact that the Packers apparently are willing to let him leave for something other than a “high-level employee” position confirms it.

New G.M. Brian Kutekunst, the former subordinate to Wolf who has now leapfrogged his former boss, said all the right things during an introductory press conference on Monday. But the message came through clearly: Wolf is free to leave.

“I surely want him to be part of this,” Gutekunst told reporters regarding Wolf. “He obviously has other opportunities if he wants them. . . . I’m very hopeful that he’ll be here.”

He surely won’t be. Wolf already has been linked to Cleveland, where he’d reunite with former Packers executive John Dorsey.

The broader message is this: If there’s a team out there that wants to add Wolf to its front office, now is the time to make a move, because the Packers apparently won’t be inclined to keep him from moving. Especially since they’re already given his title to someone else.