Eliot Wolf will interview with Browns on Tuesday

Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf does indeed appear on his way out. He will interview with the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey, a former Packers executive, hired former Green Bay senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith last week.

Wolf was passed over for the Packers’ G.M. job, with Green Bay promoting Brian Gutekunst instead, and the Packers gave Wolf’s title to Russ Ball.

Gutekunst insisted during his press conference on Monday that he wants to keep Wolf, but the Packers won’t block Wolf from interviewing. So it’s likely Wolf follows the path out of town to Cleveland.

Wolf’s father, Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, recommended Dorsey to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.