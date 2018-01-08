Eric Bieniemy favorite to become Chiefs’ offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Chiefs running backs coach Eric Bieniemy has the “inside track” to replace Matt Nagy as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.

The Bears hired Nagy as their head coach Monday, creating the vacancy in Kansas City.

Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress is planning to retire, putting him out of the running to become the team’s offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy, 48, began his NFL coaching career in 2006 as the Vikings’ running backs coach. Kansas City hired him as its running backs coach in 2013 after he spent two seasons as the University of Colorado’s offensive coordinator.

He played running back for 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if head coach Andy Reid, who gave up play-calling duties to Nagy during the 2017 season, returned to calling the plays in 2018.

Whoever calls the plays might have a new quarterback to call them for, as the Chiefs could move on from Alex Smith with first-rounder Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings.