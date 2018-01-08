In his 35th postseason game, Tom Brady will add to his many records

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play in his NFL-record 35th career postseason game on Saturday, adding to a long list of playoff records that he owns.

Just by taking the field against the Titans Brady will add to his record, and he’ll also add to his own career records with every attempt, completion, yard gained and touchdown. Here’s a look at Brady’s career postseason marks:

Games played: Brady now has 34 career playoff games played and has moved comfortably ahead of his old teammate Adam Vinatieri, who is No. 2 in NFL history with 30 career postseason games. No. 3 is Jerry Rice, with 29 career postseason games, while in fourth place are Peyton Manning and former Cowboys linebacker D.D. Lewis, with 27 career postseason appearances. Brady’s Patriots are 25-9 in the games he’s started; no other quarterback has been on the winning team more than 16 times.

Pass attempts: Brady has thrown 1,325 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next, with 1,027, and no other quarterback has even thrown 800 playoff passes. This is a record no one will approach for many years, if ever: Ben Roethlisberger, with 618 career postseason passes, is second among active players, and he’s not even halfway to Brady’s total.

Pass completions: Brady owns the record with 831 postseason completions, 182 more than Peyton Manning. Again, no active player is close: Roethlisberger is second among active players with 385.

Yards gained: Brady has 9,094 postseason passing yards, which is nearly 2,000 more than Peyton Manning. Roethlisberger is the No. 2 active player with 4,787.

300-yard games: Brady has 12 games of at least 300 yards passing, three more than Peyton Manning. Drew Brees is next among active players, with seven.

Touchdown passes: Brady has thrown 63 touchdown passes in the postseason, easily better than No. 2 Joe Montana, who threw 45. Aaron Rodgers is second among active players with 36.

One piece of bad news for Brady: In last year’s Super Bowl he also set the all-time postseason record for interceptions, when he threw his 31st. Brett Favre has the next-most, with 30. Play long enough and you’re going to break some bad records, too.