In his 35th postseason game, Tom Brady will add to his many records

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2018, 2:52 PM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play in his NFL-record 35th career postseason game on Saturday, adding to a long list of playoff records that he owns.

Just by taking the field against the Titans Brady will add to his record, and he’ll also add to his own career records with every attempt, completion, yard gained and touchdown. Here’s a look at Brady’s career postseason marks:

Games played: Brady now has 34 career playoff games played and has moved comfortably ahead of his old teammate Adam Vinatieri, who is No. 2 in NFL history with 30 career postseason games. No. 3 is Jerry Rice, with 29 career postseason games, while in fourth place are Peyton Manning and former Cowboys linebacker D.D. Lewis, with 27 career postseason appearances. Brady’s Patriots are 25-9 in the games he’s started; no other quarterback has been on the winning team more than 16 times.

Pass attempts: Brady has thrown 1,325 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next, with 1,027, and no other quarterback has even thrown 800 playoff passes. This is a record no one will approach for many years, if ever: Ben Roethlisberger, with 618 career postseason passes, is second among active players, and he’s not even halfway to Brady’s total.

Pass completions: Brady owns the record with 831 postseason completions, 182 more than Peyton Manning. Again, no active player is close: Roethlisberger is second among active players with 385.

Yards gained: Brady has 9,094 postseason passing yards, which is nearly 2,000 more than Peyton Manning. Roethlisberger is the No. 2 active player with 4,787.

300-yard games: Brady has 12 games of at least 300 yards passing, three more than Peyton Manning. Drew Brees is next among active players, with seven.

Touchdown passes: Brady has thrown 63 touchdown passes in the postseason, easily better than No. 2 Joe Montana, who threw 45. Aaron Rodgers is second among active players with 36.

One piece of bad news for Brady: In last year’s Super Bowl he also set the all-time postseason record for interceptions, when he threw his 31st. Brett Favre has the next-most, with 30. Play long enough and you’re going to break some bad records, too.

  3. Titans fan here.

    I’m annoyed there was some Pats “controversy” recently as this always seems to get Brady/Belichek extra riled up and then they kill their opponents. I mean I don’t think it’ll be like 59-0 bad, but, well…

    I’m thrilled with my Titans for getting here but it’s going to be tough. OTOH, if you’re judging how good you are by how you fair in Gilette in the playoffs, not many will look any good.

    Hopefully my guys will put up a good fight, and ya never know!

  6. 35 postseason games. Simply incredible. Love him or hate him, it is awfully hard to deny his greatness.

  7. After reading this list I can totally see why BB would want to get rid of him and leave NE for good. I mean seriously, he only has 2x as many postseason touchdowns, yards, completions, attempts, 300 yard games, and Super Bowl rings as the #2 active QB in the league?

    This TB12 kid is a bum!

  8. im just saying that if the saints played them in the superbowl it would be the last game he played. theyve knocked out far tougher qbs. warner favre and brady would all be legendary notches in the whooping stick. make it happen!

  whodatalien says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    im just saying that if the saints played them in the superbowl it would be the last game he played. theyve knocked out far tougher qbs. warner favre and brady would all be legendary notches in the whooping stick. make it happen

    Why didn’t they do it this season when NE beat them in New Orleans?

    #GOATx5

  exinsidetrader says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm
    “But it’s the system!”
    — Haters and Losers
    _________________________________________

    If it is a system, it is a system of consistent f-in excellence.

  15. Can’t stand this guy and the patriots.

    But you also can’t deny what they have done is absolutely incredible, arguably one of the greatest feats of prolonged dominance in all of sports history.

  whodatalien says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    im just saying that if the saints played them in the superbowl it would be the last game he played. theyve knocked out far tougher qbs. warner favre and brady would all be legendary notches in the whooping stick. make it happen

    Easy there big guy, I would not be looking past the Vikings just yet.

  19. titans4evr says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    Titans fan here.

    I’m thrilled with my Titans for getting here but it’s going to be tough.
    ————————————————————————————
    The Titans showed tremendous heart and resiliency against KC in a game that no one thought they could win, and even less thought so at halftime.

  20. I was impressed with the razor sharp passing of Brees, especially when that game followed the woeful Bills Jags game. Talk about QBs who cannot chuck a ball matched with receivers who can’t catch!
    Yikes!

    Brees and NO looked like an NFL QB should in their game.

    I hope Tom has rested the ankle, synced up with Cooks, Gronk, ‘Dola and the rest… hope he comes out sharp.

  hodatalien says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    im just saying that if the saints played them in the superbowl it would be the last game he played. theyve knocked out far tougher qbs. warner favre and brady would all be legendary notches in the whooping stick. make it happen.

    Pretty proud of that are you. Took out Favre but it also got your coach suspended without pay for a year, got your DC kicked out of the NFL for a year and some players got suspended for a year. Kind of dumb actually. Saints just lost a starting tackle and now they have to go to the house of purple pain and face that defense. Go dirty on Keenum and it may be the end of Brees. Ask Rogers about pissing off the Zimm reapers.

  elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    He’s the Oprah of the NFL

    ———————
    Well she does lead her profession by a mile so yeah I guess you could say that.

  whodatalien says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    im just saying that if the saints played them in the superbowl it would be the last game he played.
    ______________________________________

    ‘You come at the king, you’d best not miss.’
    Claims of Brady’s impending demise have been legion over the years. Time and again the results have been the same, the smoke clears and he is still standing ready to pursue his favorite ring…the next one.

  originalsteelcurtain says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:33 pm
    Karma! It’s taking a long time…but this is the year karma comes back and bites the Cheats..I can feel it!

    _________________

    Not quite sure you know how Karma is supposed to work.

    Karma does not give you 5 out of 7 Super Bowl wins.

    Karma does not let you come back from 28-3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.

    Karma does not let you dump your Actress Pregnant Girlfriend for a super model.

    I want Brady’s Karma

  daviericky says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Also a postseason record 0-2 against Eli Manning.
    ———
    So he lost to a multiple SB winning QB in the big dance. When there are only 9 multiple SB QBs in the history of the game it ain’t that bad.

    And it’s not like Brady lost to Eli, or Ryan lost to Brady, etc…sort of weird argument but like the author said, when you’ve been doing it this long you’re gonna have some bad records too. Luckily for Brady the good records solely outweigh the bad ones

