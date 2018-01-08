Is this the year Josh McDaniels moves on?

Getty Images

The Patriots are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave after the current postseason run ends. As to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, no one really knows what he plans to do.

That apparently includes McDaniels. Asked by reporters where he sees things headed now that he’s had multiple interviews, McDaniels said, “No idea really. You know, just obviously did what was allowed and then have kind of refocused on moving into this week and getting ready for Tennessee. So I have no other information, and that’s about where it stands right now.”

As explained Saturday night on NBC’s Football Night in America, it’s believed McDaniels is waiting for a spot where he’d have the same kind of power and authority that Patriots coach Bill Belichick currently has in New England. That would seem to rule out most of the current openings.

On Monday’s PFT Live, however, co-host Chris Simms said he’s hearing rumblings about McDaniels possibly becoming the head coach of the Colts. Per a league source, McDaniels is indeed interested in the job. However, with Chris Ballard being the General Manager, that means McDaniels wouldn’t be running the show. And with Jim Irsay being Jim Irsay, well, I’ll just leave it at that.

Then there are the Titans. Yes, the job isn’t open. No, the Titans haven’t said with clarity that Mike Mularkey will be the head coach in 2018. And they may be waiting to parlay a blowout loss to the Patriots into a pretext for making a change despite Mularkey taking the team to the final eight.

If, of course, the Titans think they can get McDaniels.