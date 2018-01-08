Jay Gruden doesn’t want “another one-year deal” with Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

One of the many storylines for the coming offseason will be what happens with quarterback Kirk Cousins once his contract expires.

Cousins headed into the 2016 and 2017 offseasons in the same position and the Redskins opted to use the franchise tag each time. They could do so again this offseason or use the transition tag, but coach Jay Gruden said on his weekly television show that he’d prefer it if the team stopped going a year at a time at the most important position on offense.

“I think something has to be done,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “I personally don’t want to go through another one-year deal, and just [keep going] one year, one year. I think you want to have a quarterback in here that’s going to be here. And hopefully that is Kirk, and if not, we have to move on and do what we have to do as an organization. For the most part, the great quarterbacks are in the same system year in and year out, and are developing in that system. [Teams are] not holding our breath every March and April, waiting for the guy. But if that’s the case, that’s the case. But we like Kirk and his development. He’s played well at times, without a doubt, proven that he’s a good starting NFL quarterback.”

Gruden sounded lukewarm about Cousins immediately after the end of the regular season, but if they aren’t going to sign Cousins to a long-term deal then there’s little way around holding your breath about having the guy you want once March rolls around.