Jim Schwartz not talking about a potential head coaching job

Jim Schwartz interviewed with the Cardinals last week. He would not answer why he didn’t interview with the Giants over the weekend.

Instead, Schwartz wanted to talk only about the Falcons, the Eagles’ opponent this week.

“I think it’s not fair to our players . . . to talk about anything else,” Schwartz said, via Zach Berman of phillynews.com. “I think that’s the respect that that game has from my point of view.”

If the Giants want to interview Schwartz, they will have to wait until the Eagles are eliminated or during the Super Bowl bye week if Philadelphia wins the NFC.

Schwartz, who coached the Lions for five seasons, insists his focus has remained on the prize and not on a potential head coaching job.

“There was no balancing. We have enough work here,” Schwartz said when asked if he had a balancing act while interviewing last week.