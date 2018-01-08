Johnny Manziel: I am getting back on a football field this year

Johnny Manziel appears closer to returning to football albeit in the CFL.

His camp has given the Hamilton Tiger-Cats until January 31 to “work out a fair deal.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner vows to return to football in 2018 after sitting out the past two seasons.

“I’ll keep grinding and let [agent Erik Burkhardt] work this thing out,” Manziel tweeted Monday. “I have all the faith in the world in him during this process. One way or another I am getting back on a football field this year. Believe that.”

Manziel went 2-6 in his two seasons in Cleveland, which is one more win than the Browns have in the two seasons since he left. But he will have to go prove himself in the CFL before he ever gets another chance in the NFL. He has no other options.

  1. I’ll gain alot of respect for him if he does go to the CFL. Not many who played in the NFL as a starter have been willing to make that step, and I think more should to show what they can do.

  2. I am also returning to the football field this year. My return is as relevant as John’s.

  3. People have no problem with Doug Flutie going to Canada after playing in the NFL, and earning his way back, or Warren Moon starting his career up there.

    But because it’s Manziel, people are against it? Would you prefer him chugging champagne on inflatable waterfowl forever?

    Kudos to him for giving it a shot. Who knows how many young quarterbacks could have resurrected their careers up there if they had gone.

  5. “But he will have to go prove himself in the CFL before he ever gets another chance in the NFL. He has no other options.”

    Unless Vince McMahon kicks off the inaugural season of the XFL Part Duh. Then Manziel would definitely have another option.

  7. I hope he makes it back to the NFL, he deserves a shot. If the NFL allows woman beaters etc to get second chances why not this immature kid? Maybe he has changed. Give him a shot.
    And let’s not get into the whole CK debate with this. CK made his bed and now he needs to sleep in it.

