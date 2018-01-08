Johnny Manziel: I am getting back on a football field this year

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel appears closer to returning to football albeit in the CFL.

His camp has given the Hamilton Tiger-Cats until January 31 to “work out a fair deal.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner vows to return to football in 2018 after sitting out the past two seasons.

“I’ll keep grinding and let [agent Erik Burkhardt] work this thing out,” Manziel tweeted Monday. “I have all the faith in the world in him during this process. One way or another I am getting back on a football field this year. Believe that.”

Manziel went 2-6 in his two seasons in Cleveland, which is one more win than the Browns have in the two seasons since he left. But he will have to go prove himself in the CFL before he ever gets another chance in the NFL. He has no other options.