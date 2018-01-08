Ken Norton Jr. joins 49ers coaching staff

AP

Ken Norton Jr. is back with the 49ers.

Norton spent seven years as a linebacker for the team in the 1990s and won a Super Bowl after his first season with the team. That capped a run of three straight years as a member of the Super Bowl champion as Norton left the Cowboys for the 49ers. Now Norton will be on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

The 49ers announced that Norton has been named assistant head coach-defense and inside linebackers coach. Norton was fired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator during the 2017 season, which was his third in that job. He was the linebackers coach for the Seahawks from 2010-2014.

“Ken brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our team having spent more than two decades as a NFL player and coach,” Shanahan said in a statement. “Throughout his coaching career, Ken has developed a tremendous understanding of our defensive system, making him a perfect fit for our staff. With four Super Bowl titles on his resume, including one as a 49er, Ken knows firsthand what it takes to become a championship caliber team.”

Johnny Holland will move from linebackers coach to the dual title of outside linebackers coach and run game specialist. The 49ers also announced that Michael Clay will move from assistant strength and conditioning coach to assistant special teams coach.